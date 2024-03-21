From the page to the screen! The first Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie — based on Jeff Kinney‘s book of the same name — premiered in 2010 and became an instant favorite! It also spawned three sequels — Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul.

Starring Zachary Gordon, Robert Capron, Devon Bostick, Chloë Grace Moretz, Karan Brar, Laine MacNeil and Grayson Russell the flick followed the story of a middle school student named Greg Heffley, who is trying to navigate adolescence unscathed with the help of his best friend, Rowley Jefferson.

Now, it’s been more than 10 years since the movie premiered, and some of the cast still have fond memories about their time on set along with the impact it ultimately made on their careers.

“As a kid, you don’t realize the magnitude of a project,” Zachary said during a March 2021 interview with Digital Journal. “You want to be a kid and have fun. Diary of a Wimpy Kid is a part of my legacy. It is something that I will always hold dear to my heart. I have been very blessed and fortunate. I am grateful that a new generation is starting to watch the movies.”

The actor also went on to say that, of course, he has grown a lot since his Diary of a Wimpy Kid days. “I am in a very interesting chapter where I am learning who I am. It’s about growth and acceptance,” Zachary added.

Following her rise to fame, Billie Eilish revealed during a July 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, that she surprisingly had a minor part in the first Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie. But instead of being on camera, the “Bad Guy” songstress started working as a background vocalist.

“I did Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Ramona and Beezus, X-Men,” Billie gushed at the time. “It was fun — a bunch of kids in a room yelling random things, and then we’d have a break and get snacks.”

While the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise has yet to be rebooted on the big screen, Disney+ is bringing an animated version of the books to life in December 2021. A new generation of viewers will get an inside look at Greg and Rowley’s middle school adventures through the lens of Greg’s journal (because, no, it’s not a diary.)

None of the OG stars will be making an appearance in the animated flick, but they have all come a long way. Scroll through the gallery to see what the cast of Diary of a Wimpy Kid is up to now!

