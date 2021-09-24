All in the family! Celebrities know that when they act in a project, the cast becomes like their family, but some stars already have relatives on set with them, making things even more personal.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse, for instance, starred alongside each other in two Disney Channel series as kids. They played twin brothers Cody and Zack Martin, respectively, on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody from 2005 to 2008 and then reprised their roles on the spinoff, The Suite Life on Deck, from 2008 to 2011.

After they grew up, the actors forged their own paths, with Cole joining the cast of Riverdale and Dylan acting in film projects — including 2020’s After We Collided — and cofounding All-Wise Meadery.

The siblings have not reunited on camera in quite some time, but that does not mean they will never work together again.

“I mean, we’re very serious,” Dylan told Us Weekly in 2020. “It’s more likely that I will write something for us to work in together, rather than someone approach us. Twin movies are never good! That’s just the universal truth I think the universe has given to us, and so if we can find the right thing then, yeah.”

The former child star noted that although he and Cole are no longer costars, they are still best friends. “Well, I mean, he is my twin brother,” he said. “I love him very much. We talk every day and we play video games together. So yeah, you can say that we’re kind of each other’s confidants in a lot of ways.”

Perhaps the most popular twins to ever act together are Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. However, they left the business to pursue fashion design once they got older. They later opened up about why they chose to leave Hollywood behind.

Mary-Kate told Allure in 2013 that she was “not great at not being able to control the end product” during her career in front of the camera.

Ashley then chimed in: “I was reading scripts, and ultimately I just said to the people who were representing me, ‘I need to do things 100 percent. I don’t feel like I can give you 100 percent of my time.’ There’s a lot of compromise in the entertainment industry. I can’t sit in this room and audition for this part.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see some famous family members who have worked together through the years!

