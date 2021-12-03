A lot of people grew up watching shows like Hannah Montana, Jessie, That’s So Raven, Austin & Ally, Lizzie McGuire, Liv and Maddie, Even Stevens, A.N.T. Farm, Dog With a Blog, Girl Meets World, K.C. Undercover and Shake It Up on the Disney Channel. And the actors and actresses from the series have grown up too! Yep, this should come as no surprise considering it’s been literal years since these shows were on the air, but still, seeing how much they’ve all transformed over the years will probably make fans feel very, very old.

Take Jake T. Austin, for example. The actor, who starred as Alex Russo’s younger brother, Max Russo, in Wizards of Waverly Place, may have been a kid when the show first started, but he’s an adult now!

“Pretty much the exposure from Disney is what opened up many doors for me,” the actor told Flaunt in February 2019. “It was a huge learning experience, getting to be on such a successful groundbreaking show at such a young age. Probably one of the most educational experiences of my life. While most kids were going to school, my education was a film set. The set was my upbringing.”

Bradley Steven Perry — who played Gabe Duncan in Good Luck Charlie when he was only 11 — has changed a lot since then! He even graduated from the University of Southern California in 2021. Similarly, Karan Brar, who was Ravi Ross on Jessie, has come a long way since his Disney days.

“My favorite part about being on Jessie, or working in sitcom in general, is just the ability to make people laugh,” the actor told the University of Connecticut Student Union Board in march 2021. “I think there’s something really magical about it, and I know that sounds super cheesy, but I grew up watching sitcoms.”

He continued, “I think what people don’t realize is that when you’re on Disney Channel, you get stigmatized as being a Disney Channel kid, only being capable of doing a certain set of things and only having a certain skill set. It takes a lot of time to prove that you can actually do things outside of that.”

We decided to round up some then-and-now pics of the other brothers and sisters from our favorite Disney Channel shows, so prepare to be shook over how much they’ve all grown. Seriously, you guys are not going to believe their major glow ups. Scroll through our gallery to see what the siblings from our favorite Disney Channel shows look like now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.