It’s official, you guys, The Proud Family is making a comeback, almost 15 years after it went off the air! That’s right, Disney confirmed on Thursday, February 27 that a reboot of the animated show, called The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, is in the works, and fans could not be more excited.

Want to know the best part? The original cast have all signed on to reprise their roles! Yep, Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Jo Marie Payton, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye, Alisa Reyes and Cedric the Entertainer are all set to star in the new series, and Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, who were behind the original show, will return as executive producers.

“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell,” they said in a joint statement. “It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”

For those who forgot, the classic series premiered back in September 2001, and it quickly became a fan favorite. It went on for two epic seasons before it aired its last episode in August 2005, and when it concluded, it was truly the end of an era. It was all about a 14 year old girl named Penny Proud, as she attempted to navigate junior high and everything else that comes with being a teenager.

According to Disney, the reprise will “pick up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and will also include her madcap family — parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, her grandmother Suga Mama and Puff! Of course, it would not be The Proud Family without Penny’s loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.”

This is seriously the best news ever!

