Moana 2 is setting sail for 2024! Disney just shocked fans everywhere by announcing the surprise sequel to the beloved animated film starring Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson.

When Does ‘Moana 2’ Come Out?

The sequel is expected to drop on November 27, 2024.

The company’s CEO Bob Iger revealed the news on CNBC on February 7, 2024. “Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise,” Iger said in a statement. “We can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theaters this November.”

According to Disney, Moana 2 will have audiences on an “expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

Originally planning to be developed as a TV show, it quickly became a feature film because the CEO was impressed by the footage.

The sequel is directed Dave Derrick Jr., with music from Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, along with Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina, who also worked on the first Moana film.

Who Is In the Cast of ‘Moana 2’?

Auli’i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original 2016 film, will be reprising her role in the animated sequel.

However, she will not be reprising the character in the live-action movie, which is currently in development — though she will serve as an executive producer on the project.

“I believe it is absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell,” she wrote on Instagram in May 2023. “I can’t wait to find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength.”

Although Auli’i won’t be starring in the live-action, her Moana costar, Dwayne Johnson, will be reprising his character of Maui.

“Humbled to say we’re bringing Moana’s beautiful story to the live-action big screen! Maui changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with Disney to tell our story through the realm of music and dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people,” he tweeted at the time.

The live-action Moana has a theatrical release date of June 27, 2025.

