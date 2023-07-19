It’s true, Disney is working on a live-action adaptation of the animated Moana movie! But who is starring in the upcoming film?

Keep reading for details on the cast rumors and more.

Is Auli’i Cravalho Starring in the Live-Action ‘Moana’?

Auli’i Cravalho, the actress who gave Moana her voice, won’t be reprising her role.

“When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career,” the actress shared via Instagram in May 2023. “In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital [that] the cast accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell.”

Auli’i voiced the title character in the animated Disney movie, which premiered in November 2016. While she’s not starring the forthcoming live-action adaptation, that doesn’t mean Auli’i is completely done with the world of Motunui. Instead, she’s taking on a new position, as an executive producer of the film!

“I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit, and emotional strength,” Auli’i added. “I’m truly honored to pass this baton to the next young woman!”

Who Is Starring as the Live-Action Moana?

Dwayne Johnson is set to reprise his role as Maui, Disney announced in April 2023, confirming that a live-action version of the film was in the works. When it comes to the title character, unfortunately, no casting news has been announced just yet.

However, Disney Channel star Eliana Su’a did reveal to J-14 exclusively that she would “love” to be considered for the role, noting that she’s done a little “singing and dancing” over the years.

“I think the one character ever since the movie came out is Moana,” the Pretty Freekin’ Scary star gushed in June 2023. “Yeah, that’s a really big one that I would love to do. I would be so honored to do that role, that’s my dream role.”

Not to mention, Eliana has worked with Dwayne before, starring as Sam in 2019’s Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.

“It was crazy. It was surreal,” she said of the film. “I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to work with such amazing actors and learn from them. I’m really grateful for that experience.”

