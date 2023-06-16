Disney Channel star Eliana Su’a has her sights set on a major Hollywood movie! The young actress stars in Disney’s newest series, Pretty Freekin’ Scary, and spoke to J-14 exclusively about her new show and how Moana is her “dream role.” Keep reading for everything she said.

Eliana Su’a On ‘Pretty Freekin’ Scary’ Role

Pretty Freekin’ Scary premieres on Disney Channel and Disney+ on June 15, 2023, following Eliana’s character Frankie, who is a “normal teenager,” until she unexpectedly dies and is brought back to life.

“So, Frankie, she’s 14,” Eliana said of her character. “You know, she’s just a normal teenager who likes normal teenager things. Before she died, she was popular. She had a popular boyfriend, a BFF and she was captain of the volleyball team. She’s really family-oriented, [she] loves her family.”

However, her personality changes quite a bit after she comes back to life — understandably, so.

“After she dies, she’s trying to figure out where she is, where her place is, because everybody sees her as a freak now, hence the name: Pretty Freekin’ Scary. So she’s just trying to figure out her place, figure out where she stands, and also trying to solve these tasks for the Grim Reaper.”

Eliana Su’a Would ‘Love’ to Play Moana: ‘Dream Role’

When J-14 asked Eliana what her dream role is, the Disney star was immediately ready with her answer.

“I think the one character ever since the movie came out is Moana,” Eliana gushed. “Yeah, that’s a really big one that I would love to do.”

ICYMI, Disney announced that a live-action adaptation of Moana is officially in the works in April 2023, with Dwayne Johnson set to reprise his role as Maui. The film is due to hit theaters on June 27, 2025.

“I would be so honored to do that role, that’s in my dream role,” Eliana said, adding that she does a little “singing and dancing.”

On top of Eliana looking nearly identical to the Disney character, she’s also worked with Dwayne Johnson before! The Pretty Freekin’ Scary actress played Sam in 2019’s Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.

“It was crazy. It was surreal,” Eliana said of working on the film. “I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to work with such amazing actors and learn from them. I’m really grateful for that experience.”

