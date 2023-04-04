Hollywood loves a reboot these days — and Disney is eager to supply. The company known for its classic animated movies such as Cinderella, Snow White and The Lion King, began to produce live adaptation movies of their iconic films in the early 2000s. Keep reading to uncover every Disney movie that has had its own live remake.

In the latest Disney live action film to make it through production, Halle Bailey is set to play Ariel in the Little Mermaid.

The Grown-ish star will play the Disney princess alongside a cast of other well-known stars, including Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Melissa McCarthy as Ursuala and Javier Bardem as King Triton. Along with the classic songs from the original film, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda worked on new music for the film.

“Genuinely so excited for you all to see the phenomenal work done by the teams behind and in front of camera — not least Halle, who is absolute magic in the film,” the Hamilton creator wrote on Instagram. “I love ya. Just wait.”

Halle, for her part, has shared multiple heartfelt messages with fans about working on the movie.

“And just like that … that’s a wrap,” the singer-songwriter wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her as Ariel in 2022. “After auditioning for this film when I was 18 just about to turn 19, to now finishing filming through a pandemic when I turned 21 … We have finally made it … I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory … It has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone I’ve ever known, to feeling self-doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as I’ve reached the end.”

She also spoke about what makes this live adaptation more modern during an interview with The Face in February 2023.

“What’s beautiful about this version of The Little Mermaid is that it’s a lot more modern,” Halle explained. “When we saw it, when we were younger, she gave up everything for the guy. But I don’t think [that] reflects modern women today. So [now] it’s more about Ariel finding freedom for herself because of this world that she’s obsessed with.” Prince Eric, Ariel’s handsome love interest, ​“is a cherry on top. But it’s not all about him.”

Scroll through the gallery below for all of the classic animated movies that Disney has made a live adaptation remake for.

