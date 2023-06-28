Lilo & Stitch is finally getting a live-action remake film! The 2002 animated movie won hearts all over the world, and Disney animations have been reimagined into reboot films in recent years, such as Aladdin, The Little Mermaid and Moana. Since these productions became box office hits for the company, Lilo & Stitch is expected to do the same.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about the Lilo & Stitch live-action remake!

What Is ‘Lilo & Stitch’ About?

The premise of the original animation focuses on a young girl in Hawaii named Lilo and an alien named Stitch, who was genetically designed to cause destruction everywhere. Despite the odds, the dynamic duo become friends and bond over their shared perspective on family while facing drama from nosy social workers and other aliens.

The remake was first announced to be in the works in early 2018, but official details and casting information weren’t confirmed until early 2023. The script for the live-action film was written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, whereas cowriters Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois wrote and directed the original animation. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are working as producers on the movie.

Are There Other ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Movies?

The success of the fan-favorite 2022 film led to an entire franchise. A direct-to-video sequel, Stitch! The Movie, was released the following year. And, of course, Lilo & Stitch: The Series, ran on Disney Channel from 2003 to 2006. In 2005, there was another direct-to-video sequel, Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch. And to conclude the television series, Disney also came out with Leroy & Stitch in 2006. Just when you thought they were done, there was a Japanese anime spin-off, titled Stitch!, that ran for a number of years.

Who Is in the ‘Lilo & Stich’ Live-Action Cast?

The entire cast has not yet been announced, but rising star Maia Kealoha was confirmed for the lead role of Lilo in March 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In April 2023, the outlet announced that newcomer Sydney Elizabeth Agudong would be playing Nani, Lilo’s older sister.

Disney loves to feature big names from the business in their films as well, so comedian and Hangover actor Zach Galifianakis was announced to be voicing the character Stitch. He was the first star to join the cast in February 2023.

In June 2023, it was announced that Jason Scott, the original voice actor behind Lilo & Stitch character David, would have a “small part” in the live action film.

“I got a little, small [part]. They threw me some bones, and I said, ‘Yeah, absolutely! In any capacity,’” he said on an episode of the “Kyle Meredith With…” podcast. “I just wanted to be a part of it, so it’s a three-day cameo, and I think it will be fun. I’m playing the Luau manager. I get to see the kid that’s playing my character that I voiced, David. And I’ll get to see Lilo and I’ll get to see Nani, the new people, the actors that are playing them. So it’ll be fun.”

How to Watch the Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming film will premiere on Disney+, similar to how Enchanted’s follow-up, Disenchanted, and the Halloween cult classic sequel Hocus Pocus 2 were both released on the streaming platform in 2022.

An official release date for Lilo & Stitch has not yet been announced.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.