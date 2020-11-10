It seems like almost yesterday that Drake Bell, Josh Peck and Miranda Cosgrove were stealing fans’ hearts in the Nickelodeon original TV show Drake & Josh, but it’s officially been 13 years since the show came to its bittersweet end! The stars of Drake & Josh took their final bow and aired its final episode on September 16, 2007, and time has seriously flown by!

In honor of this major anniversary, J-14 did a major investigation and found out what each of the cast members have been up to since 2007 and you are not going to believe how much they’ve accomplished. Some of them continued to act and landed some pretty major roles, while others dove into the music industry instead. Get this, some stars even started families of their own, while others disappeared from Hollywood altogether! Scroll through our gallery, take a walk down memory lane and see what the cast of Drake & Josh is up to now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.