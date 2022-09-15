Some former Nickelodeon stars are all grown up and have kids of their own!

Josh Peck, who starred on Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007, has a son named Max with wife Paige O’Brien. The couple announced in June 2022 that they have another child on the way.

“If life is a simulation, kids are certainly the best part,” the actor shared via Instagram in December 2021 when celebrating his son. “Happy 3rd Birthday Maxi, you make your mom and my heart sing.”

Josh reflected on his life in his Happy People Are Annoying memoir, which was released in March 2022. The actor explained that he was “always looking for something outside to fix my insides,” but he’s finally found happiness.

“Eventually, I realized that whether my life was beyond my wildest dreams or a total mess, it didn’t change the temperature of what was going on in my mind,” Josh wrote. “I feel like everything in my life set me up to find this chapter of health, peace and contentment.”

Carlos PenaVega is another Nickelodeon star who’s since welcomed kids of his own. The Big Time Rush alum and wife Alexa PenaVega — who also appeared on the show — share three kids, Ocean, Kingston and Rio. However, they’re looking to welcome a fourth. When an Instagram user asked Alexa if she “struggle with the idea of having more” kids, the actress responded, “Nope.”

The Spy Kids actress added, “The world needs more kids who can be a light to others.” She also got real about motherhood.

“We are living on the boat during a refit. It’s stressful for everyone. Littles included. I’d like to say no I don’t lose it. Or I’m always collected but the truth is I get frustrated,” Alexa admitted during her Instagram Q&A. “I have moments that I have to apologize for. I’ve always had a more calm approach to things in general so me ‘losing it’ might not ‘look’ so bad but it’s what my hearts feels that I’m not a fan of in the stressful moments.”

But they’re still the happiest little family! Scroll through our gallery to see which former Nickelodeon stars have welcomed kids over the years.

