This may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been 13 years since the TV show iCarly first premiered. Fans will remember that the Nickelodeon series aired its first episode on September 8, 2007 and aired for six seasons before coming to an end in 2012. Viewers were watching Miranda Cosgrove and Jennette McCurdy on their TV screens, and there’s not a day that goes by that they don’t miss it, TBH.

Fans may not know this, but there were actually a ton of celebrity guest stars throughout the six seasons that the show aired. Stars like Nicole Anderson, Ashley Argota, Daniella Monet, Drake Bell, Victoria Justice, the members of One Direction, James Maslow, Kenan Thompson, Chord Overstreet and more made appearances on the show!

In Juen 2021, Miranda looked back at the 1D boys’ appearance on the series and revealed that she had a major crush on Harry Styles! In a clip, shared by E! News at the time, the actress gushed over the band being guest stars on an episode called “iGo One Direction.” Throughout the installment, the group is set to perform on the show and Harry gets sick. Miranda, playing her role as Carly, nurses him back to health and they end up singing “What Makes You Beautiful.”

“Was there ever a romantic guest for you that you were like, ‘Oh, my god‘?” Hunter March asked in the clip from the Paramount+ iCarly reunion special. Miranda replied, “I don’t know. I can’t just pick one, they’re all … OK, Harry Styles.” Although One Direction won’t be making an appearance in the 2021 reboot since the band went on a hiatus in 2015, a ton of stars are returning to their roles. “What I can say is that everybody is in … some people are in a similar place, some people are in a better place, and some people are in a significantly worse place,” Nathan teased on the “Bleav in Seahawks” podcast in Febraury 2021. While it’s unclear exactly which guest stars will make a special appearance on the reboot, one thing’s for sure, there were a ton of famous faces on iCarly back in the day! Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the stars you totally forgot guest starred in iCarly.

