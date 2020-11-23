This may be hard to believe, but it’s been exactly 13 years since iCarly first premiered. Yep, the show hit Nickelodeon on September 8, 2007 and quickly became a fan favorite. It’s seriously shocking how fast time has gone by!

For those who forgot, the show starred Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy and Nathan Kress as web star Carly, her best friends Sam and Freddie. It was all about what happened after Carly’s hilarious web show “iCarly” became a total hit and turned her into an internet superstar. Over time, viewers were introduced to come secondary characters and pretty famous guest stars that brought up some romantic drama between the three best friends.

Between the epic laughs, pretty epic crossover episodes and even a spinoff series, iCarly was a seriously incredible show and will go down in history as one of the best. So, why did it have to come to an end? Well, J-14 did some investigating, and we just uncovered the real reason why the epic Nickelodeon show aired its series finale in 2012. Scroll through our gallery to find out why iCarly really ended.

