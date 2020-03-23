Jerry Trainor Begs Nickelodeon To Stream ‘iCarly’ For Free During Coronavirus

If you’re looking for something to binge-watch while stuck inside during the current coronavirus pandemic, you’re not the only one! That’s right, former Nickelodeon star Jerry Trainor wants to take a walk down memory lane and rewatch iCarly just like us! On Sunday, March 22, the 43-year-old actor — known for his hilarious and iconic role as Spencer — took to Twitter and begged the network to stream the fan-favorite show for free while people are stuck in self-quarantine.

“There’s not a lot that families can all watch together. It’d be great if you made iCarly available to stream somewhere during this time,” he posted.

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that over 340,000 people have contracted virus so far, resulting in more than 15,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People have been asked to avoid public spaces and quarantine themselves during this time.

Naturally, fans right on board with the epic idea to stream the throwback show.

“Jerry leading the ‘put iCarly on Netflix’ revolution… Truly a king,” one person tweeted. Another added, “Jerry doing the Lord’s work.”

Many of his follower’s tagged Netflix in the tweet’s replies in hopes of getting the streaming service’s attention. From the look of it, the ball is now in Nickelodeon and Netflix’s court. Only time will tell if fans will be able to stream the show sometime soon.

As fans know, aside from Jerry, the show starred Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy and Nathan Kress, and it aired from September 2007 until it ended in November 2012. The show followed the life of web star Carly, her best friends Sam and Freddie and her crazy brother Spencer. Throughout its seven seasons, fans saw plenty of romantic drama between the three best friends, a slew of incredible guest stars and even a crossover with Victorious!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.