Disney and Nickelodeon were some of the most popular TV networks that paved our childhood, creating shows that we’ll never forget! From Hannah Montana to Drake & Josh, the early to mid 2000’s was truly unmatched.

However, what if we were to tell you that a Suite Life of Zack & Cody spinoff was once in the works — or even an iCarly sequel centered around Gibby?!

We’re breaking down all of the TV shows that never aired, and trust us, you’re going to wish they did!

Imagine this: You’ve just come back from a long day of school. Learning times tables can be pretty tough, so of course you deserve a reward! After getting your favorite snack (Teddy Grahams, a personal favorite), you turn on the TV and flip through the channels.

You land on the Disney Channel and see some familiar faces! Ms. Darbus from High School Musical is teaching students — except, Troy Bolton, Gabriella Montez and Sharpay Evans are nowhere to be found!

Well, that’s because the child’s network had planned on creating a HSM spinoff with a show called Madison High.

In 2010, Disney Channel confirmed Alyson Reed would be returning as Ms. Darbus for the series and that Zac Efron would possibly be reprising his role as Troy. The show was set to follow the beloved drama teacher as she took on a new job at a different school. The original cast included Luke Benward from Minutemen and Genevieve Hannelius of Dog with a Blog.

At the end of 2010, the spinoff was ordered 26 episodes and 1 season, but due to low support, the episodes were reduced to just one.

Filming the pilot reportedly began the following year on June 30, 2011, and ended July 6, 2011. After it was filmed, Disney once again ordered 26 episodes, but didn’t think it would still be relevant.

Sadly, the show was canceled before it ever aired. However, the High School Musical spinoff did turn into something we know and now love — High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which is streaming on Disney+.

That’s not the only series we missed out on! Keep reading to see which other shows met the same fate.

