As fans already know, Vanessa Hudgens is expecting her first child with husband Cole Tucker — but will the actress behind Gabriella Montez be showing her future child High School Musical?!

Luckily for us, she just answered that question! Keep reading to find out what Vanessa said.

Is Vanessa Hudgens Going to Show Her Kids ‘High School Musical’?

Oh, you better believe it! As the actress eagerly awaits her firstborn, Vanessa teased that her future child will definitely be a future Wildcat.

“I’ll show my kids all my work … That’s why I chose things along the way in my career. I wanted to make sure that when I did have kids, there would be something for them to watch at every age,” she told E! News on May 23, 2024.

The 35-year-old has an extensive discography including films like Spring Breakers, Grease Live!, The Princess Switch and of course, High School Musical.

With an impressive list like that, it’s no wonder she plans on sharing every milestone with her future children. Just recently, Vanessa won season 11 of The Masked Singer in May 2024.

“Being a winner is always amazing,” Vanessa said of her time as Goldfish. “Especially when it had nothing to do with Vanessa Hudgens and had everything to do with what’s inside and what I actually bring to the table. It was a really beautiful journey for me to be able to go on and it really caught me by surprise how emotional it made me.” Vanessa Hudgens Debuts Baby Bump at 2024 Oscars Red Carpet

Along with the Masked Singer under her belt (or belly?), she’s also gearing up for her upcoming film Bad Boys: Ride or Die (which she made while pregnant).

“It’s really cute,” she said about working while expecting. “I’m like, ‘I have a little action baby.’”

When Did Vanessa Hudgens Announce Her Pregnancy?

The former Disney star made her exciting announcement at the 2024 Oscars on March 10, 2024. Vanessa, who was hosting the star-studded red carpet, made her way at the event with an unexpected accessory — a baby bump!

This will mark the first child for the actress, who married her professional baseball player husband in late 2023.

“It feels amazing,” Vanessa said about being engaged to Cole on Hoda & Jenna in April 2023.

“I was talking about this with Cole, my partner. People are always like ‘Does it feel different?’ You know, it actually does,” she revealed. “There’s like a sense of security and you feel so safe. It’s the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée.”

