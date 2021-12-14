Showing support. Miranda Cosgrove has stuck beside former iCarly costar Jennette McCurdy‘s side over the years.

“I do think for sure that being in acting at a young age isn’t easy,” Miranda told E! News in December 2021 about Jennette’s decision to quit acting. “I mean, having an adult’s job when you’re a child is a hard thing to do. I totally understand her perspective 100 percent.”

The “Empty Inside” podcast host has been open about her “hellish” acting career and stepping out of the spotlight following the loss of her mom in September 2013.

“I quit a few years ago because I initially didn’t want to do it. My mom put me in it when I was six and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family. My family didn’t have a lot of money, and this was the way out, which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success,” the former Nickelodeon star said in a March 2021 episode of the podcast. “I ultimately quit after my mom passed away because with her death kind of died a lot of her ideas for my life, and that was its own journey, and a difficult one for sure.”

When the announcement that a rebooted version of iCarly would be headed to Paramount+, Jennette did not reprise her role as Sam Puckett alongside the rest of the original stars.

“Definitely, we touch a lot on the whole relationship with Sam and where Sam’s at in the pilot episode,” Miranda told Entertainment Weekly in June 2021, prior to the revival’s premiere. “And then we mention her a little bit throughout the season, so we’ll definitely explain that on the show.”

Although she didn’t appear in the new iCarly, there’s no animosity between Jennette and her former costars.

“It’s sort of like a family, and you also have peers that you can connect with at some level. Even though you’re all kids trying to be adults, you can still, in that regard, try to connect with one another,” the Netflix alum explained of her castmates on an April 2021 “Empty Inside” podcast episode. “I had great friends in Miranda and Nathan [Kress] and even Jerry [Trainor], who was a bit older than us but was wonderful in trying to cultivate that kind of, to your point, the younger environment. It was better in that aspect — having some friends my age was helpful and healthy.”

