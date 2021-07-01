Can fans expect more from Carly, Freddie and the gang? Following the success of the iCarly reboot on Paramount+, viewers are wondering whether or not the show will get a second season!

Years after the Nickelodeon show aired from 2007 to 2012, Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor reprised their fan-favorite roles for a reimagined and more mature version of iCarly. While the series is still family-friendly, it’s definitely something that all generations can enjoy, and according to Nathan, they have.

When celebrating the end of season 1 in a June 2021 Instagram post, the actor shared a heartfelt message dedicated to his costars and the show’s crew. The father of two also thanked fans for their unwavering support as new episodes premiered. “I am so grateful for everything we’ve done on this show in the past 3 months,” Nathan wrote, thanking the cast and writers for lending their “immense talents and voices to create a whole new iCarly.”

The Nickelodeon alum noted that fans have “come out IN FORCE to tell us that you love [the show] so far,” and said that he looks forward to the future. While the show hasn’t been renewed just yet, there’s still lots to come from the OG and new stars as their stories continue. In fact, Nathan even teased an upcoming iCarly episode that he directed.

“While it wasn’t the finale episode (that’ll be the brilliant Mr. Phill Lewis‘ doing), this episode is a really important story, with a lot of heart and nostalgia, critical new characters, and some character backstory that should give the OG iCarly fans some serious feels,” he shared in a social media post.

Prior to the show’s premiere, Miranda explained how returning to iCarly actually parallels her own life.

“Carly’s character goes to college after she is in Italy with her dad for a few years, she goes to college and then she ends up coming back to the show. iCarly was like me in real life,” she told People in June 2021. “And she starts up the show for the first time in 10 years. So when we were doing the scene, it was kind of weird for me just because that’s exactly what I’m doing. I’m starting the show again for the first time in 10 years. So there are a lot of moments like that within the show where it really mirrors my real life.”

