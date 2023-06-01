Get ready! The cast of iCarly teased that the final episode of season 3 leaves off with a “huge” cliffhanger and that viewers will be wanting season 4 “more than we’ve wanted anything,” during an exclusive interview with J-14. Keep reading for details on season 4, what the cast told us and more.

Will There Be a Season 4 of ‘iCarly’?

As of now, Paramount+ has yet to announce news on season 4 of iCarly. However, it’s pretty early on as the first two episodes of the show premiered on June 1, 2023, with more episodes dropping every Thursday until July 27.

What the ‘iCarly’ Cast Said About Season 4

Not only is the entire Paramount+ cast on board for season 4, they’re preparing for it after teasing a “huge” finale episode.Jerry Trainor, who plays Carly’s brother Spencer, said that fans will “definitely” want season 4. “Well, without spoiling anything, our final episode is huge. It’s a pretty big end,” he explained to J-14.

“I don’t think people will be happy if this was the end of the show,” Nathan Kress, who plays Freddie, told us. “Yeah, we’ll put it that way.”

As for Laci Mosley, who plays Harper, the actress also echoes her fellow castmates sentiments.

“You’re gonna want season four,” Laci began. “More than you’ve wanted anything.”

Is Creddie Finally Happening In Season 3?

And of course, J-14 obviously asked the iCarly cast the big question: is Creddie finally happening, or is it too late for Carly (played by Miranda Cosgrove) and Freddie’s long-awaited romance?

Nathan said that his onscreen romance with Carly is “right on time.”

“I feel like it’s been a long time coming. I mean, it could happen, it could not. I don’t really know,” Nathan teased. “It will be messy. I can definitely say that. Obviously, it’s been such a long time coming and we can’t leave the fans hanging for too much longer. We gotta answer the question. It has to happen.”

As for Miranda, the Nickelodeon alum teased that the two “might be endgame” during an interview with Entertainment Weekly in February 2022.

“Anything’s possible,” she said. “It’s always so fun starting a new season too because I never even know what the storylines are going to be. So, I’m waiting to find out what crazy stuff we’re going to be up to [next] season.”

As for her onscreen brother Jerry, the iCarly actor told J-14 at the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards that he supports Carly and Freddie being together. “I want it to be real,” he explained. “I feel like Freddie’s got some stuff to work out.”

