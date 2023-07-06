Where do they stand now? Some of the iCarly stars are still closer than ever. In fact, it’s the reason why Miranda Cosgrove hopped on board for the show’s Paramount+ reboot, which premiered in June 2021.

“I wanted to hang out with Jerry [Trainor] and Nathan [Kress] again, because they’re like my family. I’ve known them forever. I love them. And even though I still got to see them, it’s not really the same as making a show together and being a team and trying to make people laugh. That’s really fun,” the actress gushed during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Mack in the Morning” in July 2023. “The other reason I really wanted to come back was just for the original fans that loved the show. I felt like there was more story to tell with the characters and I felt like we could really do right by some of those people that enjoyed the original.”

The original iteration of iCarly aired on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012, starring Miranda, Jerry, Nathan and Jennette McCurdy, along with some other stars. While not everyone has returned for the reboot, it’s safe to stay the former cast members are still close. Keep reading for more details on the cast of iCarly‘s friendship now.

Are Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress Still Friends?

The pair have stayed close over the years, and their friendship has gotten even stronger thanks to the iCarly reboot, especially because their characters – Carly and Freddie — are finally exploring their feelings for each other onscreen.

“It was a little weird just because … originally, it was weird, too, because it was one of my first kisses and Nathan and I are like family,” Miranda told People in June 2023 about kissing her longtime co-star. “We have such a brother-sister relationship that it was definitely weirder when I was little. But now, this time around, it wasn’t too bad because we’re close and we’re friends.”

She added, “I talk to him on the phone all the time and we just wanted the scenes to be really good. So it wasn’t too bad.”

Are Miranda Cosgrove and Jennette McCurdy Still Friends?

While Jennette might not appear in the iCarly reboot, that hasn’t stopped her and Miranda from staying friends over the years.

“I love Miranda to pieces. I always will,” Jennette told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022. “She has such a special place in my heart. She helped me grow as a person and heal as a person, and I hope I did the same for her. And I just love her so much.”

The actress-turned-author noted that she and her former co-stars “totally still keep in touch.”

