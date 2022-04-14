Creddie for life? The iCarly stars have revealed how they feel about Carly and Freddie possibly getting together romantically during season 2, making all your childhood dreams come true.

“I feel like in the second season she’s kind of really figuring out what she wants her web show to be,” Miranda Cosgrove — who plays Carly— told E! News in December 2021 of the show’s future. “She doesn’t want it to be exactly like it was before. So that’s just been fun finding what kind of crazy sketches and things you would do as an adult, versus what we did when we were little.”

But when it comes to her character’s romantic relationship, she thinks Carly and Freddie might be “endgame.”

“I’m really surprised that the fans are still so passionate about who they want Freddie to end up with and just all of that. It kind of cracks me up a little bit. But also, we want to do right by all the fans,” Miranda told Entertainment Tonight in February 2022. “I don’t think that Carly and Freddie are going to make a decision or end up together anytime soon. But it’s definitely really fun to do those stories where we get to be together … I like Carly and Freddie’s relationship, and Nathan [Kress]’s so much fun to work with in real life. So, we had a really good time.”

The Nickelodeon alum added, “They might be endgame. They might have to be. Anything’s possible. It’s always so fun starting a new season too because I never even know what the storylines are going to be. So, I’m waiting to find out what crazy stuff we’re going to be up to [next] season.”

Her onscreen brother Jerry Trainor — who plays Spencer Shay on the show — told J-14 exclusively at the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards that he supports Carly and Freddie being together, noting “I don’t know what happens.”

The Drake and Josh alum went on to say, “I’m fine with it. I just don’t want anybody to settle. I want it to be real.” He explained, “I feel like Freddie’s got some stuff to work out.”

Nathan, who plays Freddie, previously told The Wrap that the possibility of Creddie “will probably be explored as time goes on.”

“There’s no guarantees in this world,” he shared in June 2021. “We’re introducing new characters all the time, who could shake up the calculus between Carly and Freddie.”

Scroll through our gallery to see what the iCarly stars told J-14 exclusively about Creddie at the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.