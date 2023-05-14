Nothing like a childhood best friend. Jennette McCurdy and Miranda Cosgrove might have starred in Nickelodeon‘s iCarly as best friends Sam and Carly, but are they friends IRL after the show’s end in 2012? Keep reading for details inside their relationship.

Are Jennette McCurdy and Miranda Cosgrove Still Friends?

“I love Miranda to pieces. I always will,” Jennette told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022. “She has such a special place in my heart. She helped me grow as a person and heal as a person, and I hope I did the same for her. And I just love her so much.”

Jennette explained that the former costars “totally still keep in touch,” however, not as much as they used to.

“We used to be attached at the hip,” she explained. “So it was very much that kind of relationship throughout, honestly, probably until our mid-20s. But now … we’re all ‘growed up’ in our different directions. But I’m always rooting for her.”

Miranda was interviewed by The New York Times in August 2022 regarding Jennette’s book, I’m Glad My Mom Died, which detailed Jennette’s toxic child stardom during her time in iCarly and the alleged abuse of her mother behind the curtain.

The Drake and Josh actress explained that though she and Jennette quickly became close while filming the comedy series, she was pretty much unaware of the difficulties her friend was facing, which Jennette only revealed as they became older. “When you’re young, you’re so in your own head,” Miranda said. “You can’t imagine that people around you are having much harder struggles.”

She added, “You don’t expect things like that from the person in the room who’s making everyone laugh.”

In Jennette’s book, she detailed her friendship with Miranda, saying that three years after the show ended, their friendship was “a source of camaraderie and emotional support.” She also said that her former costar was “very supportive” of her eating disorder recovery.

Will Jennette McCurdy Ever Appear In ‘iCarly’ Revival Series?

In the announcement that a rebooted version of iCarly would be headed to Paramount+, Jennette noticeably did not reprise her role alongside the rest of the original stars.

The author explained her decision to not return to the reboot during an episode of her former podcast, “Empty Inside.”

“I quit a few years ago because I initially didn’t want to do it,” she said on the podcast. “My mom put me in it when I was 6 and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family. My family didn’t have a lot of money, and this was the way out, which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success.”

While it’s a no from Jennette now, Miranda has made it known that her former costar is always welcome to “come back” to the reboot series.

“If she ever wanted to come back, of course, the door would always be open,” Miranda told E! News. “But I think that she’s doing a lot of really cool stuff that she wants to be doing.”

