The cast of iCarly is saying goodbye to the show, once again. Paramount+ cancelled the Nickelodeon reboot after three seasons, right after *that* finale. Keep reading for what the actors have said on the shocking news, why they canceled the show and more.

Why Did ‘iCarly’ Get Canceled?

Paramount+ announced in October 2023 that the show was canceled after three seasons.

“The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together,” a spokesperson for the streaming service told Deadline in a statement. “We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent.”

The iCarly revival’s writers’ room posted a statement after the cancellation news on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“It was truly such an incredible experience working on this show. Thank you all so much for your support and enthusiasm. I’m gonna miss saying ‘Oh the fans are gonna lose their minds!’ almost as much as I will miss working with such hilarious and kind people,” the account wrote.

How Did ‘iCarly’ Season 3 End? Cliffhanger Details

After years of will-they-or-won’t-they situationship, Carly (played by Miranda Cosgrove) and Freddie (Nathan Kress) finally got together in season 3. In the last moments of the season finale, Carly and Freddie are *just* about to get married, when a sudden guest interrupts the ceremony — Carly and Spencer’s mom.

“I don’t think people will be happy if this was the end of the show,” Nathan told J-14 after season 3’s premiere in June 2023.

What Has the Cast of ‘iCarly’ Say About the Show’s Ending?

Since the shocking news, multiple members of the original and reboot cast have started to say goodbye to iCarly.

“Obviously this stings a bit,” Nathan posted to X. “we had a lot of story left to tell, and we were excited to give you guys the ending you deserved. No one wanted this to end on a cliffhanger.”

“Thank you all for your kindness, love, and undying support for these past 3 seasons,” he continued. “I’m so proud of what we accomplished together. Freddie is forever in my heart, and I’m honored that I was able to put that mantle back on, even for just a few more years.

He also teased, “maybe somehow, someday, we’ll find out how to story ends.”

