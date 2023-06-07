It’s happening! Fan-favorite iCarly characters Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and Freddie (Nathan Kress) are starting to realize their feelings for each other. The longtime best friends nearly share a kiss in J-14‘s exclusive clip from the upcoming season 3 episode titled, “iMake New Memories.”

The third episode, set to premiere via Paramount+ on Thursday, June 8, follows Carly and Freddie as they are “committed to rebuilding their friendship.” So, the duo attempts to “recreate some of their favorite memories after all of Carly’s photos and videos are erased from her phone,” according to the streaming service’s official logline.

In J-14‘s exclusive clip, Freddie can be seen snapping pictures of Carly as she poses while picking up trash.

“Work the trash. Be the trash. You are the trash,” he tells her. Carly replies, “Wait, I am the trash?”

Freddie is quick to backtrack, saying, “You are not the trash.”

Suddenly, a song starts to play, which the two realize is the same one that they “slow danced to after that terrible school dance.” Naturally, the two start to dance together once again. During the sweet moment, it appears that Carly and Freddie are going to lean in for a kiss. However, Spencer (Jerry Trainor) ruins the romance by running in and slamming pots and pans together yelling, “No.”

Ahead of the third season premiere, the iCarly cast teased the possibly of #Creddie once and for all during an exclusive interview with J-14.

“I feel like it’s been a long time coming. I mean, it could happen, it could not. I don’t really know,” Nathan shared. “It will be messy. I can definitely say that. That’s true. Obviously, it’s been such a long time coming and we can’t leave the fans hanging for too much longer. We gotta answer the question. It has to happen.”

Jerry, for his part, spoke candidly about the future of the love story during a separate J-14 interview in December 2022.

“I will say season 2 ends with … I don’t want to ruin anything,” the Nickelodeon alum shared at the time. “Season 2 ends with Freddie breaking up with his girlfriend because she thinks Freddie and Carly are better suited for each other. So, that gets explored.”

He added, “We pick up the Creddie situation. What happens? I don’t know.”

As for Miranda’s thoughts on the subject, she thinks there’s a lot of unexplored feelings between the two characters.

“I’ve always felt like the character does love Freddie. She, maybe, just doesn’t have the nerve to go there because it is such an important friendship. I’d like to see them together,” the Despicable Me actress told J-14 exclusively in June 2022. “I think that they could [work], especially as adults. I feel like it was more problematic when they were kids. Maybe it wouldn’t have been the right time, but I sort of feel like now in this series, it’s getting to be like a better moment and time for them and it, it might work out.”

