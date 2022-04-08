Wake up the members of my nation! Season 2 of iCarly‘s reboot officially dropped two episodes on Friday, April 8, and we’re already obsessed. The show is a revival of the original Nickelodeon series that aired from 2007-2012 and came back on Paramount+ in June 2021 with almost all of its original cast. The reboot has already garnered old and new fans of the show, with season 2 packing its latest punch. And a lot of fans are already asking about a season 3 — rightfully so!

It’s currently tough to say if the iCarly revival series is up for its next season, or if this is where it ends. The first season was renewed for its second season before the first even finished airing, according to Deadline, so many fans are expecting news about the go-ahead within a few weeks. Paramount+ has not released any news as of yet, and neither has the cast.

For now, the second season picks up right where it left off. Original cast members Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress have all returned, while Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam, remains absent. Jennette explained her decision to not return to the show in her podcast Empty Inside, as she made the decision to leave entertainment several years ago.

“I quit a few years ago because I initially didn’t want to do it,” she said on the podcast. “My mom put me in it when I was 6 and by sort of age, I guess, 10 or 11, I was the main financial support for my family. My family didn’t have a lot of money, and this was the way out, which I actually think was helpful in driving me to some degree of success.”

On top of that pressure to succeed, she also revealed she was embarrassed by her acting roles as a kid and resented her career. Although she didn’t completely rule out an eventual return to acting, she did say that it will likely take some time. “I feel like I have a point of view, and I have a vision,” she said. “We’ll see where things are in a few years.”

