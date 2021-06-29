He’s gearing up to take a seat in the director’s chair! Nathan Kress is not only reprising his role as Freddy Benson in the Paramount+ iCarly reboot, but he’ll be directing an “important” episode of the series.

“Yesterday, we wrapped season 1 of iCarly,” the actor, 28, shared via Instagram on Sunday, June 27. “It was an incredibly special week, for a lot of reasons. If you had told me 9 years ago that I would see the words iCarly and ‘Director’ attached to my name, I would have laughed right in your face. But this past week, I collaborated with some of the most talented, professional, kind, creative and supportive cast and crew I could have ever asked for.”

Nathan made it clear that he’s not directing the “finale episode” but was in charge of a “really important story, with a lot of heart and nostalgia, critical new characters and some character backstory that should give the OG iCarly fans some serious feels.” So far, the reboot has reintroduced some familiar faces while giving major updates on what each character is up to now.

“Working with @mirandacosgrove and @jerrytrainor in this context was especially surreal, growing up with them as peers and people I learned from in my formative years,” the father of two added. “I’m honored to have the chance to bring this story to you guys, and I hope you love it when it comes out later this summer on @paramountplus!”

The highly anticipated reboot premiered earlier this month and brought the iconic Nickelodeon characters back to life nine years after the original series came to an end in November 2012. Along with Freddy, Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and Spencer Shay (Jerry Trainor) — Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy) joined a motorcycle gang and isn’t in the new iteration — new characters Harper (Laci Mosley) and Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett) joined the wacky crew. Taking place 10 years following the original show, this version of iCarly showcases the “original influencer” as she navigates adulthood in the digital age after inventing her web show in 2007.

“I am so grateful for everything we’ve done on this show in the past 3 months,” Nathan also wrote, concluding Sunday’s Instagram caption. “And I’m especially grateful for the way that @ali_schouten, @divalaci, @bookjaidyn and our entire writing staff have lent their immense talents and voices to create a whole new iCarly … one that you guys have come out IN FORCE to tell us that you love so far. (We do too). I look forward to what the future brings!!”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.