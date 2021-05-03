With an iCarly reboot with the original cast officially in the works, fans are wondering whether or not they’ll get an appearance from Gibby!

Played by Noah Munck, the fan-favorite character served as an extra layer of comedy throughout the already hilarious series while it aired on Nickelodeon from September 2007 to November 2012. While appearances from Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor have already been confirmed, it’s unclear if Noah will reprise the role for the upcoming Paramount+ series.

“Being on the iCarly set has always felt like a second home to me and it’s so awesome to be back with my pals Jerry and Nathan,” Miranda said in a statement when the show was first announced. “We served up spaghetti tacos over 10 years ago, and I can’t wait to show you what we’re cooking up next with Nickelodeon for Paramount+!”

Although details of the reboot have been kept under wraps, a few new cast members have been announced along with details on where fans can find all the characters nearly 10 years after the show ended. Both Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett will be introduced to the iCarly universe, while it was confirmed that viewers will see Freddie as a stepdad. As for what else is in store, Miranda teased to J-14 exclusively in January 2021 that she hopes the show “brings the people who watched the original series a lot of joy.”

“The new show is mainly being made with all the original fans in mind,” she added. “Although we hope families will enjoy it together, this version of the show will be more mature and follow our lives now.”

With a keeping the original viewers in mind, fans are holding out hope for the surprise appearance of Gibby. Although Noah has yet to comment on the actual reboot, he did touch on possibly bringing back the role while appearing on the “OYC” podcast in July 2017. At the time, the actor said he had “no clue” whether or not there was a reboot in the works, noting that he “appreciated” the series, but has a “weird relationship” with his past role in the show.

“Maybe one day I’ll have a better relationship with it, and who knows, I’ll come back,” he said at the time.

Following his iCarly role, Noah kept his personal life offline and doesn’t have much of a social media presence. That being said, he continued to act and even makes music. Scroll through our gallery to see what the actor’s up to now.

