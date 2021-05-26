Leave it all to her! Carly Shay and her web show are headed back to TV, and the iCarly reboot’s cast is sharing tons of behind-the-scenes photos from the show’s set.

It was first reported in December 2020 that the Nickelodeon series — which aired for six seasons from September 2007 to November 2012 — would be rebooted for the Paramount+ streaming service with the original cast. While Jennette McCurdy will not be appearing in the new show, Miranda Cosgrove (playing Carly), Nathan Kress (playing Freddie), Jerry Trainor (playing Spencer), along with newcomers Laci Mosley (playing Carly’s best friend and roommate Harper) and Jaidyn Triplett (playing Freddie’s stepdaughter, Millicent), are set to star.

“Being on the iCarly set has always felt like a second home to me and it’s so awesome to be back with my pals Jerry and Nathan,” Miranda shared in a statement about the reimagined series. “We served up spaghetti tacos over 10 years ago, and I can’t wait to show you what we’re cooking up next with Nickelodeon for Paramount+!”

While there haven’t been that many details about what fans can expect to see, Nathan teased that “the show is just a direct continuation, as if no time had passed,” while on the “Bleav in Seahawks” podcast. “The show ended in 2012, we’re almost 10 years later,” the actor added. “It’s just showing what has happened to our lives in that time.”

Nathan added, “What I can say is that everybody is in … some people are in a similar place, some people are in a better place, and some people are in a significantly worse place.”

Miranda also shared what she hopes viewers and fans of the original show will get out of the new series while chatting with J-14 exclusively in January 2021.

“iCarly was a huge part of my childhood and I have so many memories from my time making the show. I feel like I grew up alongside the viewers,” the actress gushed. “My biggest hope for the revival is that it brings the people who watched the original series a lot of joy. The new show is mainly being made with all the original fans in mind. Although we hope families will enjoy it together, this version of the show will be more mature and follow our lives now.”

The iCarly reboot will be available to stream via Paramount+ starting June 17, 2021! Scroll through our gallery to see all the cast’s behind-the-scenes photos from the iCarly set.

