Bring on the binge-watching because there’s a new streaming service in town! Paramount+ is set to launch on Thursday, March 4, with a whole lot of Nickelodeon content — including a new SpongeBob SquarePants movie and show.

Promising subscribers a “mountain of entertainment,” Paramount+ — which was previously called CBS All Access — will have content from the fan-favorite kids’ network along with BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel shows and movies that parents can also enjoy.

Sports and news will also be available alongside the highly anticipated release of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run. According to the streaming service, this is “the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event” and will follow everyone’s favorite animated sponge on an adventure to find his lost snail, Gary. “A path of clues leads SpongeBob and Patrick to the powerful King Poseidon, who has Gary held captive in the Lost City of Atlantic City,” the film’s synopsis reads. “On their mission to save Gary, SpongeBob and his pals team up for a heroic and hilarious journey where they discover nothing is stronger than the power of friendship.”

The voice actors that Nickelodeon viewers all know and love from the original series will also be lending their talents to the new SpongeBob-themed series called Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years. Get ready for a walk down memory lane, because this animated prequel series follows a 10-year-old SpongeBob and his friends during a summer at sleepaway camp! When Paramount+ officially launches, six episodes will already be available to stream.

That’s not all the Nickelodeon show’s fans will be able to watch! The network’s entire archives of nearly 7,000 episodes will be readily available at the click of a button. And, of course, we can’t forget to mention the upcoming iCarly reboot series. News first broke in December 2020 that the show — which premiered on the kids’ network in September 2007 and, after six seasons, aired its final episode in November 2012 — would be headed back to TV with the original cast reprising their iconic roles.

Starring Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor the original series followed the life of Carly Shay, who started a web show with her two best friends and became an overnight sensation. Although it seems like Jennette won’t be involved in the reimagined show, Miranda, Nathan and Jerry gave fans a first look at the reboot in March 2021. “We’ve done this before, and we’re going to do it again,” Miranda told her costars in the hilarious clip. “If anyone has any doubts, just leave it all to me … yep, still got it.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about the Paramount+ streaming service, including price, shows and more.

