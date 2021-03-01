The cast of The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run put their acting skills to the test exclusively with J-14! Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Clancy Brown and Rodger Bumpass played a game of SpongeBob SquarePants impressions to celebrate the release of their new Paramount+ flick and animated series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years. Each hilarious star was given the name of a character from the iconic Nickelodeon series, while the others guessed who they were pretending to be. Be sure to watch the video above to play along with the cast, and stream watch both The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years on Paramount+ starting Thursday, March 4!

