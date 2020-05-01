This may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been 21 years since SpongeBob SquarePants premiered! That’s right, our favorite sponge has officially been around for more than two decades, and we cannot believe how fast time has flown by! Well guys, in honor of the anniversary, we decided to take a walk down memory lane and remember some of the most iconic characters who appeared in the series over the years.

We have the main crew, of course — consisting of SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and Gary. But what about DoodleBob, Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy, Smitty Werbenjagermanjensen, the Hash-Slinging Slasher, Old Man Jenkins and Fred (the guy who constantly yells out, “My leg!”)? Wow, remembering all the epic characters, moments and laughs from throughout the last 20 years is seriously making us emotional.

Grab some tissues and scroll through our gallery to take a look back at the most iconic SpongeBob SquarePants characters of all time.

