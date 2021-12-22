It’s time for a reboot! Nickelodeon has been bringing back some of their most iconic shows, and we’re totally here for it!

In June 2021, Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor reprised their roles for a new version of iCarly on the Paramount+ streaming service, where their characters are all grown up.

“Many people don’t like the idea of revivals, so we were all scared. We didn’t want to ruin anyone’s childhood memories,” Miranda told Bustle in July 2021. “What excited me about doing iCarly again was getting to put the characters in situations that we couldn’t show before.”

While Miranda’s character, Carly, hosted a web show with her best friend in the original iteration, she restarted the iCarly show on her own in the reboot. Carly’s best friend, Sam — played by Jennette McCurdy — is not in the reboot because the actress has since taken a step back from Hollywood. Although it was sad for fans to not see the dynamic duo on screen again, Miranda was supportive of the fellow Nickelodeon alum‘s decision to not join the show.

“If she ever wanted to come back, of course, the door would always be open,” the actress told E! News in December 2021. “But I think that she’s doing a lot of really cool stuff that she wants to be doing.”

Miranda added, “People always comment and say that if her character was on this show, they’d have to just like bleep out everything all the time because her character was always so wild, even on the kid’s version of the show. So, it probably would have been really fun to see just the crazy stuff that her character would do now.”

Following its premiere, the iCarly reboot became an immediate hit and it was renewed for a second season.

“I feel like in the second season she’s kind of really figuring out what she wants her web show to be,” Miranda told E! News in a separate December 2021 interview. “She doesn’t want it to be exactly like it was before. So, that’s just been fun finding what kind of crazy sketches and things you would do as an adult, versus what we did when we were little.”

She continued, “I feel like we’re really getting into the groove this season — because the first season was about introducing the new characters on the show and establishing where the old characters are now that it’s been 10 years.”

Scroll through our gallery to see which other shows are being rebooted.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.