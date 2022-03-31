Get ready for a major walk down memory lane! Over the years, Nickelodeon shows introduced fans to some of their favorite actors and actresses when they were just starting out in the entertainment industry.

Now, pretty notable cast members from iCarly, Drake & Josh, Knight Squad, Cousins for Life, The Thundermans, The Naked Brothers Band, Every Witch Way, Sam & Cat, Big Time Rush, Zoey 101 and Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn are all grown up! Many of these celebs — who viewers may remember as little kids — are now well into their teen years, with some even in their 20s!

Ciara Bravo, for example, played Katie Knight in Big Time Rush while the show aired from 2009 until 2013. Now, she’s starring in some major movies.

“I was very into horseback riding and I wanted to be a jockey when I was older,” the actress told Teen Vogue in 2014, about the start of her career. “I took the opportunity and ran with it. I started to fly out to California in the summers and for a few weeks during the school year, and I would audition and audition and audition. After about four or five years of that, I booked BTR, which was awesome. I got to be on that wonderful, wonderful show with amazing people for four years.”

Following her time on the series, Ciara appeared in a few other shows before nabbing a role in the Apple TV+ movie Cherry.

“I was like, ‘Oh, this is so out of my league, there’s no way I’m going to be considered for this,'” she told Entertainment Weekly in February 2021 about auditioning for the movie, and she killed it.

Ciara has since continued her career while Jennette McCurdy — who got her start as a Nickelodeon kid — has stepped out of the spotlight. She appeared in Zoey 101 before nabbing her role as Sam Puckett in iCarly and Sam & Cat.

“I quit a few years ago to try my hand [at] and writing and directing — it’s going great,” she shared on a March 2021 episode of the “Empty Inside” podcast. “Walking away was really difficult, but it was something that I needed to do for my mental health and for my overall peace. And it was difficult. I didn’t know what to do with myself when I didn’t have things that always dictated my identity around anymore.”

Scroll through the gallery to see what the little kids from your fave Nickelodeon shows look like now.

