I’m ready! The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants will be released in theatres just in time for the Christmas season, serving as the fourth movie in the iconic Nickelodeon animated series. Keep reading for everything we know!

When Does the New SpongeBob Movie Come Out?

The movie will be released in theatres on December 19, 2025.

The film comes in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants. Created by Stephen Hillenburg in 1999, Spongebob Squarepants is one of the longest running shows in America, and has won numerous Emmys over the decades. Following the life of an underwater sponge named Spongebob Squarepants, his best friend Patrick Star, grumpy neighbor Squidward and his money-hungry boss Mr. Krabs, the show is often regarded as a cultural touchstone to several generations.

Since its inception, the show has inspired three other feature films: The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004), Sponge Out of Water (2015), and Sponge on the Run (2020). It’s also launched two spin-off series, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and The Patrick Star Show, has four additional films are planned as of 2021. In September 2023, the show was renewed for a 15th season.

What Is ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants’ About?

In The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, our favorite underwater sponge is headed to the depths of the ocean to square-off with the Flying Dutchman’s ghost.

Along with the upcoming movie, fans of the franchise will also be getting a Sandy Cheeks movie in 2024 — however, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie is actually a spinoff.

Along with the upcoming SpongeBob content to celebrate the franchise’s proud 25 years on the network, Nickelodeon will also be holding its annual Kids’ Choice Awards to coincide with the show’s season one premiere date on July 13, 2024.

“This summer, Nickelodeon will celebrate two of its biggest and most beloved franchises — the ‘KCAs’ and SpongeBob SquarePants,” Ashley Kaplan, executive vice president, Nickelodeon Unscripted & Digital Studio, shared in a statement. “Celebrating both in July creates incredible opportunities for both properties that win on every platform. Get ready for some nautical nonsense on the KCAs … Slime included!”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.