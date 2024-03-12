It’s almost slime time. Nickelodeon just announced the date of the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards — and it looks like it’s going to be a summertime event!

Keep reading for everything we know about the 2024 KCAs.

When Are the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards?

The 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards will air live on Saturday, July 13, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT).

The show marks its return in over a decade to Pauley Pavilion on the campus of UCLA in Los Angeles, and will celebrate kids’ favorites from across movies, television, music and sports. Along with the slime-fest event, the date of KCAs also coincides with the 25th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants, a decades-long global celebration that will honor the beloved franchise.

Created by Stephen Hillenburg in 1999, Spongebob Squarepants is one of the longest running shows in America, and has won numerous Emmys over the decades. Following the life of an underwater sponge named Spongebob Squarepants, his best friend Patrick Star, grumpy neighbor Squidward and his money-hungry boss Mr. Krabs, the show is often regarded as a cultural touchstone to several generations.

Since its inception, the show has inspired three feature films: The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004), Sponge Out of Water (2015), and Sponge on the Run (2020). It’s also launched two spin-off series, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and The Patrick Star Show, has four additional films are planned as of 2021. In September 2023, the show was renewed for a 15th season.

“This summer, Nickelodeon will celebrate two of its biggest and most beloved franchises — the ‘KCAs’ and SpongeBob SquarePants,” Ashley Kaplan, executive vice president, Nickelodeon Unscripted & Digital Studio, shared in a statement. “Celebrating both in July creates incredible opportunities for both properties that win on every platform. Get ready for some nautical nonsense on the KCAs … Slime included!”

Additional information including host and nominations have yet to be announced, but the annual event is sure to bring on the slime.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything we know about the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards so far.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.