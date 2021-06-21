The cast of Nickelodeon’s new series The Patrick Star Show caught up with J-14 exclusively for a game of impressions. Bill Fagerbakke, Jill Talley, Cree Summer, Tom Wilson and Dana Snyder impersonated tons of SpongeBob SquarePants characters, including the ones they play on TV! Be sure to watch the video above, and tune into The Patrick Star Show series premiere on Nickelodeon on Friday, July 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

