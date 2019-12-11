This may be hard to believe, but Jack Griffo is turning 23 years old on December 11, 2019! The actor was only 16 when he starred in The Thundermans, and fans are pretty shook over how fast time has flown by. That’s right, the iconic Nickelodeon series premiered more than six years ago (it aired it’s first episode on October 14, 2013), and it feels like just yesterday, TBH.

In case you forgot, the series also starred Kira Kosarin, Diego Velazquez, Addison Riecke, Maya Le Clark, Chris Tallman, Rosa Blasi, Dana Snyder, Audrey Whitby and more. It was all about the Thunderman family — but they weren’t just any normal family. And that’s because they actually had superpowers! Kira’s character, Phoebe, dreamed of using her powers for good, while her brother, Max (played by Jack), wanted to use his to become a villain — which made things a little complicated.

The show went on for four epic seasons, before it ended in May 2018, and there’s not a day that goes by that we don’t miss it. But what have the cast been up to since it concluded, you ask? Well, we decided to do some investigating, and it turns out, they have not slowed down! Scroll through our gallery to see everything the cast of The Thundermans have done since the show ended.

