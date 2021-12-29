He’s moving on! Jack Griffo has been dating since his split from long-term love Paris Berelc.

The Nickelodeon alum and Alexa & Katie star first started dating in late 2016.

“Paris and I were friends years before we started dating,” he recalled to Girls’ Life in February 2018. “We had chemistry, but were just always dating other people. Late in 2016, we were both single so I asked her out to lunch. By the end of the year, we were a full-on exclusive thing.”

Throughout their time together, Jack gushed over Paris in various interviews.

“Paris is so cool, we love hanging out together. I’ve never been this excited about a relationship, it’s a lot of fun,” the actor said during a June 2017 interview. “I love having someone that is easygoing and caring. We’re both doing the same thing, I’m starting Thundermans this summer again, and she’s starting her new show.”

Months later, Jack made an appearance on said show, Alexa & Katie. He played Dylan, who was Paris’ love interest on screen.

“Me and him always said that Alexa and his character, Dylan, they’re like the 14 and 16-year-old version of us,” the actress told Justice Magazine in March 2018. “It’s cool to go back into that headspace of, ‘I’m 14 and this is a new crush and I don’t have the adult thoughts that I have now.'”

It’s unclear when exactly they called it quits, but eagle-eyed fans noticed Paris sharing a smooch with new boyfriend Rhys Athayde on Instagram in October 2020. While she didn’t address her and Jack’s breakup at the time, the Netflix star did answer fans’ questions about the split months later.

“We broke up … I moved on … end of story … that’s all y’all need to know,” Paris wrote via Instagram Stories in January 2021 when answering questions from followers.

Just like his ex, Jack has since moved on with girlfriend Sylvia van Hoeven. They first appeared on each other’s Instagram pages in August 2021. At the time, both Jack and Sylvia shared photos from a trip to Rome. Since then, they’ve packed on the PDA via social media and shared sweet tributes to each other.

“Happy day of birth to my bestest friend. I love you,” Jack posted in November 2021. Sylvia shared her own birthday tribute to The Thundermans star in December 2021, writing, “Happy birthday to my bestest friend! Hope today is as special as you are. I love you.”

