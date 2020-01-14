It looks like Paris Berelc and Jack Griffo are back together. On Saturday, January 11, the Alexa & Katie star celebrated her 21st birthday with a star-studded bash. When pictures of Paris cozying up to Jack in the party’s photo booth surfaced, fans speculated that this meant they were officially in a relationship, once again.

In the snaps, Paris was wearing a stunning, floor-length ball gown with a bedazzled crown in her short, blonde hair. The birthday girl’s other half also showed off his newly blonde ‘do and looked dapper in his all black suit. When they took to the photo booth, the couple opted for the traditional prom pose — Jack had his arms wrapped around Paris’ waist.

For those who don’t know, the actors kicked off their long-term relationship back in January 2017. They were together until August 2019 when Paris shared a photo on Instagram of herself kissing another man. Fans were heartbroken over their split, but from the look of it, the Mighty Med star only had a brief fling with Pete Yarosh.

Aside from the photos from Paris’ birthday, Jack seemingly confirmed their relationship via Instagram on Monday, January 13. The 23-year-old posted two adorable photos posing alongside his girlfriend. In the first, Paris rested her head on Jack’s shoulder and in the second, the pair stared into each other’s eyes.

Previously, in March 2018, Paris opened up about working alongside Jack in the Netflix series Alexa & Katie.

“Me and him always said that [my character], Alexa, and his character, Dylan, they’re like the 14 and 16-year-old version of us. It’s cool to go back into that headspace of ‘I’m 14 and this is a new crush and I don’t have the adult thoughts that I have now,’” she said at the time. “But because I am so comfortable with him, we would be on set and they would be like, ‘Alright, you have to be not so comfortable with him.’ I had never done anything like that before and Jack made it really fun for me.”

