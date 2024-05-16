Following the success of The Thundermans Returns movie, Kira Kosarin and Jack Griffo are set to reprise their characters once again for a new spinoff series on Nickelodeon. That’s right, the Thundermans are back … again!

Keep reading for everything we know.

What Will ‘The Thundermans’ Spinoff Series Be About?

The spinoff show will star original series cast members Kira as Phoebe, Jack as Max and Maya Le Clark as Chloe, while also featuring several guest appearances from additional original series cast members. As well as star, both Phoebe and Jack are also set to executive produce the new series.

The spinoff will follow Phoebe and Max, who are sent undercover to handle a new threat in the seaside town of Secret Shores and bring Chloe along to develop her superhero talent.

Per press release, “Chloe forms a bond with two classmates while they investigate suspicious activity coming from the local school, who don’t realize their new friend has secret powers. As the danger increases, the Thunderman trio must stay in town indefinitely, leaving the squabbling twins in charge of raising their younger sister.”

The news of the spinoff series dropped in May 16, 2024, much to the delight of fans — with production on the show set to begin in August.

“We’re so excited to continue the Thundermans story in a brand new spin-off series,” Kira wrote via Instagram, following the news. “This is all thanks to the amazing response to the movie earlier this year, so a huge THANK YOU to everyone who watched and shared and showed their support. We did it! Woo hoo!”

ICYMI, The Thundermans Return premiered on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ earlier this year, and is based on the show which premiered on Nickelodeon in October 2013 and wrapped its four-season run in 2018.

Ahead of the reunion movie (and spinoff!) announcement, Kira shared that it would be “cool” to get the family back together with “a spinoff version of the show,” while chatting with J-14 exclusively in June 2020.

“I think Phoebe probably, after running the T-Force for a minutes, she probably ended up becoming President of the Hero League,” the Nickelodeon alum said of her character at the time. “She probably ended up going back to SASS and becoming a teacher for all the fifth grade student superheroes. I could see her wanting to share her gift … It would be cool to see what they’ve been up to.”

