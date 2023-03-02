Nickelodeon’s super family is back and better than ever! The Thundermans cast is set to return for the upcoming movie, The Thundermans Return.

“It’s been such a joy to return to Hiddenville with this iconic superhero family and original cast,” Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, coheads of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness live action shared in a March 2023 statement. “This movie is made for the audiences who fell in love with the show’s original run on Nick and also for today’s generation discovering it on streaming.”

What Is ‘The Thundermans Returns’ About?

The official announcement reveals that Phoebe (Kira Kosarin) and Max (Jack Griffo) are “enjoying their superhero lifestyle, but when one ‘save’ goes awry, the Thundermans are sent back to Hiddenville.” The official logline continues, “While Hank (Chris Tallman) and Barb (Rosa Blasi) enjoy their return, and Billy (Diego Velazquez) and Nora (Addison Riecke) look forward to a normal high school life, Max and Phoebe are determined to regain their superhero status.”

The Thundermans originally aired on Nickelodeon for four seasons from 2013 to 2018. Ahead of the reunion movie announcement, Kira shared that it would be “cool” to get the family back together with “a spinoff version of the show,” while chatting with J-14 exclusively in June 2020.

“I think Phoebe probably, after running the T-Force for a minutes, she probably ended up becoming President of the Hero League,” the Nickelodeon alum said of her character at the time. “She probably ended up going back to SASS and becoming a teacher for all the fifth grade student superheroes. I could see her wanting to share her gift … It would be cool to see what they’ve been up to.”

Which ‘The Thundermans’ Stars Are Returning?

The entire Thundermans family is set to return, including Chloe, (Maya Le Clark). A few fan-favorite characters will also appear. However, viewers will get to meet tons of new villains in the film.

Over the years, The Thundermans cast has stayed close, despite the show having come to an end.

“I had a FaceTime catchup session with Audrey [Whitby]. I actually ended up, driving by her house in a parade for her birthday, because it was towards the beginning of quarantine,” Kira told J-14 about staying in touch with her former costars. “I had a FaceTime — an Instagram Live catchup session with Diego, which was really fun. He’s 18 now, has a girlfriend and just got his first car, he’s such a cool kid. So, that was fun.”

When Will ‘The Thundermans Return’ Premiere?

While Nickelodeon hasn’t announced a release date just yet, the network shared that production on the upcoming movie will begin in April 2023 in Los Angeles.

