It’s been two years since new episodes of The Thundermans have aired and Kira Kosarin has some pretty epic ideas of what the characters are up to now. Plus, she revealed what it felt like to put on her outfit again for the first time in THREE YEARS. We’re not crying, you’re crying! Make sure to watch the video above!

