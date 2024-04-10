Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV has taken the internet by storm. The Investigation Discovery documentary breaks down what child stars and staff alike went through while working for Nickelodeon in the 1990s to early 2000s. With the release of a bonus episode airing in April 2024, viewers are wondering if more episodes are in the works.

Keep reading for everything we know about episode 6.

Will there Be a ‘Quiet on Set’ Episode 6?

There has been no news of a sixth episode as of yet.

However, Investigation Discovery confirmed news of a fifth episode weeks after its four original episodes aired in March 2024. Episode 5 was titled “Breaking the Silence,” and was released on April 7, 2024.

In the fifth installment, more startling claims were made as previous and additional Nickelodeon stars spoke about revelations that were brought to light from the prior episodes.

Following the episode’s premiere, viewers expressed their disappointment, accusing the documentary makers of “milking” the series.

One viewer wrote, “I feel like episode 5 of quiet on set was a little unnecessary 🫤 I’m glad we’re having open dialogue on this topic, but it seems like they’re milking it atp,” while another posted: “Quiet On Set episode 5 didn’t need to happen and didn’t add anything to the story.”

That being said, it’s unlikely that more episodes will be dropping anytime soon.

What Is ‘Quiet on Set’ About?

ICYMI, Quiet on Set documents the abuse Nickelodeon actors and crew members went through, it specifically focuses on longtime producer Dan Schneider, who created shows and is responsible for launching the careers of major stars like Amanda Bynes and Ariana Grande. The film series details Schneider’s alleged bizarre behavior on set, which included inappropriate jokes, massages and gender disparity.

While Schneider does not appear in the documentary, multiple statements attributed to him responding to the various allegations are shown on screen.

“Facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret,” he said in a YouTube video following the release of the documentary. “I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology.”

In response to J-14‘s request for comment, Nickelodeon provided the following statement:

“Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct. Our highest priorities are the well-being and best interests not just of our employees, casts and crew, but of all children, and we have adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to our own high standards and the expectations of our audience.”

