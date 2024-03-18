Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is breaking down what child stars and staff alike went through while working for Nickelodeon in the 1990s to early 2000s. We broke down everything the documentary exposes — keep reading to uncover all of the project’s biggest bombshells.

The documentary premiered across two nights on March 17-18, 2024, via Investigation Discovery and its first two episodes are now available on Max. Per a press release, Quiet on Set sheds light on an “insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew.”

In particular, the documentary focuses on longtime producer Dan Schneider, who created shows and is responsible for launching the careers of actors who would become major stars like Amanda Bynes and Ariana Grande. The film series details Schneider’s alleged bizarre behavior on set, which included inappropriate jokes, massages and gender disparity.

While Schneider does not appear in the documentary, multiple statements attributed to him responding to the various allegations are shown on screen.

After splitting from Nickelodeon in 2018, Schneider has denied allegations of misconduct, telling the New York Times in 2021, “I couldn’t and I wouldn’t have the long-term friendships and continued loyalty from so many reputable people if I’d mistreated my actors of any age, especially minors.”

Days before the series’ release, Business Insider revealed that Drake Bell of Drake & Josh, would be retelling the abuse he was subjugated to by a former acting coach Brian Peck, including allegations of child molestation. Peck worked as a dialogue coach on The Amanda Show and All That, before he was convicted in 2004 of sexually abusing a minor.

Per the release, the series contains allegations that “shine a spotlight on these emotional accounts, chronicling a pattern of gross, abusive and manipulative behavior that unfolded across decades, as well as exclusive stories about child predators on set.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the biggest bombshells that were uncovered from Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

