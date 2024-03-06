Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is making waves in Hollywood. The upcoming documentary will reportedly detail the abuse child stars were subjected to while working for Nickelodeon in the 1990s to early 2000s. Keep reading for everything we know.

The upcoming documentary is set to premiere across two nights on March 17-18, 2024, via Investigation Discovery. Per a press release, Quiet on Set sheds light on an allegedly “insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew.”

The film will also heavily focus on producer Dan Schnieder, the creator of Nickelodeon shows such as iCarly, Zoey 101, Victorious and Sam & Cat.

In the documentary trailer, Dan is described by multiple reporters as the former “Golden Boy” of Nickelodeon, who “shaped children’s entertainment and culture” for decades. In 2018, Nickelodeon parted ways with Schneider after it was reported that he was verbally abusive to Nickelodeon staff.

Cast members, writers and crew from Schneider’s popular Nickelodeon shows will be included in the film, as well as several former All That cast members Giovonnie Samuels, Kyle Sullivan, Bryan Hearne and Katrina Johnson and director Virgil Fabian, including The Amanda Show writers Jenny Kilgen and Christy Stratton.

Alexa Nikolas will also share her experience working on the set of Zoey 101, and multiple cast and crewmembers from iCarly, Sam & Cat and Victorious will be sharing their own stories.

Days before the series’ release, Business Insider revealed that Drake Bell of Drake & Josh, will also be retelling the abuse he was subjugated to by a former acting coach Brian Peck, including allegations of child molestation. Peck worked as a dialogue coach on The Amanda Show and All That, before he was convicted in 2004 of sexually abusing a minor.

Per the release, the series contains allegations that “shine a spotlight on these emotional accounts, chronicling a pattern of gross, abusive and manipulative behavior that unfolded across decades, as well as exclusive stories about child predators on set.”

Reps for Nickelodeon did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Click through our gallery to uncover everything we know about the upcoming documentary series.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.