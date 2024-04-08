After being viewed by over 16 million people, a bonus episode from the series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV was dropped on April 7, 2o24.

In the fifth installment, more startling claims were made as previous and additional Nickelodeon stars spoke about revelations that were brought to light from the prior episodes.

“Breaking the Silence,” the title of the fifth episode, was hosted by journalist Soledad O’Brien. Soledad led multiple interviews with stars like Drake Bell (Drake & Josh alum), Bryan Hearne (All That alum) and Giovonnie Samuel (All That alum).

The episode aimed to dive deeper into the claims about former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider. At the beginning of the series, former actors and staff members who worked with Dan came forward to tell their stories.

Dan faces allegations of racism, abuse, sexism and inappropriate behavior with underage stars. After the series was first dropped, the former producer came forward and apologized in a Youtube video saying, “Me facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret … and I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology.”

The extra installment features a return from Drake, who first shared his story of sexual abuse by Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck. “I just felt, maybe this was time to tell my story,” the singer explained.

In the previous episodes, it was revealed that after Brian was found guilty in the court of law in 2006, members from the industry flocked to his support by writing letters asking for a lighter sentencing.

Will Friedle, one of Brian’s supporters has since expressed his regrets for writing that letter. However, Drake isn’t fully buying the Boy Meets World star’s remorse. “I worked with Will on Spiderman, and there was a lot of opportunity to apologize or talk about it and [he] never did,” Drake told the journalist.

The “I Kind Of Relate” singer further revealed that the 41 people who had written letters in favor of Brian still hadn’t reached out to apologize.

