Drake Bell says to “take it easy” on Josh Peck.

The actor revealed that his former Drake and Josh costar has reached out to him amid the premiere of the documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV in March 2024, which details Drake’s own abuse at the hands of a Nickelodeon employee.

“I just want to clear something up. I’ve noticed a lot of comments on on some of Josh’s TikToks and some of his posts,” Drake said in a TikTok posted on March 20. “I just want to let you guys know that this is really, you know, processing this and going through this is a really, emotional time and a lot of it’s very, very difficult. So not everything is put out to the public.”

Following the release of the documentary, viewers have not taken lightly to Josh’s silence on social media — commenting their disappointment on multiple of his social media posts.

He continued, “But I just want you guys to know that he has reached out to me and it’s been very sensitive. But he has reached out to to talk with me and help me work through this. And has been really, really great. So just wanted to let you guys know that and to take it a little easy on it.”

The two actors played teenage stepbrothers Drake and Josh from 2004 until 2008 in four seasons of the Nickelodeon series, plus two movies.

While Josh did not appear in Quiet on Set, the documentary details the abuse Drake was subjugated to by former acting coach Brian Peck, including child molestation and sexual abuse. Brian worked as a dialogue coach on The Amanda Show and All That, before he was convicted in 2004 of sexually abusing a minor.

Brian was originally charged with 11 counts against the child actor, who was referred to as “John Doe” in order to protect his identity at the time. According to court documents, Brian was “coaching the victim” at his house when the offenses took place. For the first time publicly, Drake revealed he was the victim from that case in the documentary.

“The abuse was extensive, and it got pretty brutal,” he said in the film.

After the film aired, Nickelodeon shared a statement saying, “Now that Drake Bell has disclosed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward.”

