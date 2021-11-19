When it comes to celebrity feuds, there was a lot of rumored drama on the set of some major Nickelodeon shows. Some stars may have played BFFs — or even brothers — on screen, but not all of them got along in real life.

Drake Bell, for example, started a minor feud with his onscreen brother, Josh Peck, years after their show Drake and Josh came to an end. As fans know, the fan-favorite series aired on the network from January 2004 until September 2007. Throughout their time on TV, it seemed like the two actors were attached at the hip, but in June 2017, Drake revealed via Twitter that he was not invited to Josh’s wedding.

“When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear,” his since-deleted Twitter posts read at the time. “True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I’ll miss you brotha.”

Despite the minor feud, the boys have since patched things up. In August of that same year, Drake and Josh reunited with a hug. The Turner and Hooch star captioned the Twitter photo, writing, “Hug me.”

Since then, both boys have spoken publicly about the possibility of returning to their roles.

“There were our ups and downs about it, but man, I’d go back in a second,” Drake shared with HollywoodLife in February 2019. “There was something special about the show. I am in touch with everybody on the show!”

Zoey 101 was another Nickelodeon show that also appeared to have some bad blood between costars when the camera’s stopped rolling. Since the show premiered in 2005, rumors swirled that Alexa Nikolas (who played Nicole on the show’s first two seasons) didn’t get along with some of her fellow Zoey 101 stars, including Jamie Lynn Spears.

When the cast reunited in July 2019 and shared photos on social media, the former Nickelodeon star apparently recorded a video of herself crying. “I shouldn’t be crying because I’m an adult and those things were so long ago,” Alexa said in the clip, which has since been shared on social media. “But, I guess it just brought up old memories and … just sad. I don’t get it.”

Alexa also recounted her experience on the show in an Instagram Live video from August 2019, in which she claimed that one of her former costars “didn’t really want to be my best friend in real life.” While Jamie has never publicly acknowledged Alexa’s claims, in 2020 she did include the actress in an Instagram post about her Nickelodeon costars.

“WOMEN CRUSH WEDNESDAY to these little girls who grew up to be just as beautiful on the outside as they are on the inside,” Jamie posted at the time. Alexa commented, “Really sweet to wake up to this post. Time is flying!”

