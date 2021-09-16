Hug me, brother! Drake Bell and Josh Peck got their start on Nickelodeon by starring in The Amanda Show, but eventually teamed up for a sitcom of their own. The comedians and real-life BFFs starred in Drake & Josh, which premiered on the children’s network in January 2004.

After four seasons, fans said goodbye to the show when the final episode aired in September 2007. The show followed Drake and Josh — who played fictionalized versions of themselves — as they adjusted to life as newfound stepbrothers. While the two didn’t bond over their hobbies — Drake played music and Josh loved video games — they were often being pranked by their little sister Megan (played by Miranda Cosgrove).

“I loved it, and it was a great time. Yeah, I was going through my adolescence and my teen years and, obviously, there were times on the show when I was dealing with everything that a teenager deals with, and yeah, it was kind of difficult to get up early in the morning and have the responsibility of an entire cast and crew, and everybody,” Drake recalled during a February 2019 interview with HollywoodLife. “There were our ups and downs about it, but man, I’d go back in a second. There was something special about the show. I am in touch with everybody on the show!”

Around that same time, there were rumors that both Drake and Josh were set to return for a possible revival of the series. People was first to report the news that the onscreen brothers were “working on something.”

“I’m excited. I think we have a great idea,” the Nickelodeon alum said. “[The show] is going to be way more creative, way cooler than just you know the college years or something like that. We knew that if we were ever going to come back, it’s got to be something cool. I’m excited to see what the fans think.”

Since then, there has been no more news about a possible reboot. In fact, Josh appeared to shut down a revival while speaking with ComicBook.com in August 2021.

“I never think about [a reboot] in that way. I think there’s certain shows that have done it really well, like Fuller House, which I was lucky enough to do a few episodes of. And I think what really worked for them was that it wasn’t really about the uncles so much anymore,” he explained. “They were really lucky because they were important characters from the original who then were able to make it their own in the reboot. So, I think if you’re going to do it, I think you have to do it like that and have just a really strong idea and not just do it because it was once great.”

