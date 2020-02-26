Sorry Drake & Josh fans, but you’ve been singing the theme song wrong for all these years! Now, Drake Bell has finally set the record straight about what the “I Found A Way” lyrics actually say.

During one of his recent live shows, the former Nickelodeon star started to sing the iconic tune and stopped the crowd after they sang, “It’s gonna take some time, to realize.” Before continuing the song, Drake corrected the audience and revealed that since the show first premiered in 2004, everyone has been singing the words wrong.

“It’s ‘realign‘, guys. It’s not ‘realize,'” he said.

Thankfully, one fan recorded the entire thing and posted it to social media alongside the caption, “Did [you] know we were all singing it wrong growing up?” Naturally, the video went viral on Instagram and fans were totally shook.

“My life is a whole lie,” one fan commented. Another added, “It’s realign……who knew????”

A third hilariously said, “I’m gonna blame it on Megan.”

Others refused to acknowledge the correct lyrics and said they would still sing “realize” no matter what.

“I will never get over this. Also I’m always gonna say realize,” someone wrote. Another fan said, “Honestly it’s still ‘realize.'”

It’s safe to say that fans’ minds were blown!

This video came just weeks after Drake reunited with his former costar Jonathan Goldstein — who played his onscreen stepdad in Drake & Josh. Jonathan took to Instagram and shared a different video of Drake performing “I Found A Way” onstage in LA.

Drake’s viral performances have also sparked Drake & Josh reboot rumors once again. As fans know, in March 2019, Drake and his former costar Josh Peck were spotted walking into a business meeting at Nickelodeon’s parent company, Viacom. Since then, there’s been massive speculation about the gang getting back together for a possible Drake & Josh reunion. Unfortunately, nothing has been announced yet.

